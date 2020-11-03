Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at B. Riley

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $3.79 on Monday. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.18). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $81.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FARM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Farmer Bros. by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.