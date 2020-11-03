Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Receives Buy Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $330.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FB. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook stock opened at $261.36 on Friday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $744.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,140. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

