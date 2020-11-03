Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $330.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.84.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $261.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Facebook by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 126,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 37.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 123.6% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 27,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 13.1% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.