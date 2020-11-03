Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

EXPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $264,742.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $478,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $181,548.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,628 shares of company stock valued at $963,799. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 818.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth about $73,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 1,927.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 126.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. Exponent has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $84.62. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

