Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.97.

EXC opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. Exelon has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.93.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

