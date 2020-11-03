Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

