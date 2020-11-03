Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

EXEL stock opened at $20.61 on Monday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $872,336.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $122,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,422 shares of company stock worth $1,744,438 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,354,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after acquiring an additional 293,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,332,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Exelixis by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,694,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,070 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Exelixis by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,096,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,767,000 after acquiring an additional 81,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,488,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,340,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

