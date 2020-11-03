EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.11.

EVOP opened at $21.42 on Monday. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.67.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $94.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $56,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $193,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,252 shares of company stock worth $722,237. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 484.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

