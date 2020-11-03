Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.71.

NYSE EVRI opened at $9.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. Everi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $771.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.91.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. On average, analysts predict that Everi will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,550. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

