Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.
Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,366 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $3,267,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.
