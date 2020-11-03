Eutelsat Communications SA (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications SA (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

EUTLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUTLF opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Eutelsat Communications SA, a private telecommunications satellite operator, engages in the design, establishment, operation, and maintenance of satellite telecommunications systems. The company offers broadcast and media services, including broadcasting services, such as video neighborhoods, dual reception, regional broadcasting, digital terrestrial television, and direct-to-home (DTH) services; high definition television and ultra-high definition services; smart services comprising connected television (TV), multiscreen delivery, and electronic program guide; and professional video services that include full-time or ad hoc capacity and services for broadcasting to homes equipped for DTH reception or connected to cable and IP networks.

