Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $1,518.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Token Store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00077070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00198151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00029426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.01117788 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000552 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002670 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta’s genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.