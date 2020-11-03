Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 287,821 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $81,000.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.66.

ETRN stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.