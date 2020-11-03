Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

