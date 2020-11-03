Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of Endurance International Group stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 2.18.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Endurance International Group news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $40,054.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

