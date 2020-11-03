Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial cut Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.65.

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.32 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $514.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

