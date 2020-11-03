El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo Loco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo Loco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

LOCO stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $525.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

