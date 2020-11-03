Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $8.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

