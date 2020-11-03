Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 727.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,650 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,278 shares of company stock worth $38,625,203 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

