Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $31.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $39.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 404.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $519,510 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 41.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,412,000 after buying an additional 3,124,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 22.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,395,000 after buying an additional 1,048,440 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $17,748,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 18.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $5,504,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

