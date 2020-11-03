Eaton Co. plc (ETN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on November 20th

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Eaton has increased its dividend payment by 24.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $111.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.