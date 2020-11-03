Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.24-1.26 for the period. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.28-1.30 EPS.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.90 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,182.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $140,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,375. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

