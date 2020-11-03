Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $49.22 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.74 million, a PE ratio of -149.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 96,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

