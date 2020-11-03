Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.67.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.86. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,604.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

