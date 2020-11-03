Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bancorp Montana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.