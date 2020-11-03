E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC) Given a C$1.43 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$1.43 price target on E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) (CVE:ETMC) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ETMC stock opened at C$0.65 on Friday. E3 Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.99 million and a P/E ratio of -8.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

E3 Metals Corp. (ETMC.V) Company Profile

E3 Metals Corp., a lithium development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 68 metallic and industrial mineral permits totaling an area of 554,801 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

