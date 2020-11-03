Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.38.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $411.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 372.34% and a negative net margin of 386.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

