Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) PT Raised to $106.50 at Morgan Stanley

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $106.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s previous close.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research cut Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group stock opened at $106.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $106.28.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dunkin’ Brands Group news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 175.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally.

