Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Raised to $106.50 at Morgan Stanley

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $106.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $106.50 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.11.

DNKN stock opened at $106.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.49. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $106.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dunkin’ Brands Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 175.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

