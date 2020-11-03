Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 626 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 896.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.