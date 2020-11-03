Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 30,496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 148.3% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Intel by 10.2% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 942,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after purchasing an additional 101,908 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.92.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $182.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

