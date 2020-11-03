Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,197 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 163,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 88,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,596,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

T opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

