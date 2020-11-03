Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,741,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,595 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after buying an additional 1,587,061 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,847,000 after buying an additional 496,930 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,756,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,616,000 after buying an additional 213,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,634,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,021,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETN opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $111.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

