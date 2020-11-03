Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,179 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.63. The company has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

