Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 287 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 296.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $218,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,974 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 513.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,312,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

NYSE CVS opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.30. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

