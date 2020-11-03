Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,308,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67.

