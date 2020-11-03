Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $1,339,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $678,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

