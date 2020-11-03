Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.7% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $160.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

