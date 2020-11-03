Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 527,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 361,516 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,354,000 after purchasing an additional 150,447 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 104,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 83,148 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 16,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 948,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after purchasing an additional 187,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.98.

WFC opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

