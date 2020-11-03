Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.1% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amgen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,576,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,901,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $920,241,000 after acquiring an additional 166,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.58.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.14. The company has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

