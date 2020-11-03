Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $218,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 36.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $112.91 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,106.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,155 shares of company stock worth $1,015,163 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.