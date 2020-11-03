Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.90. The company has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 48,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $6,415,883.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,009,508.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,226 shares of company stock valued at $20,747,009 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

