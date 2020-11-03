Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Sysco by 40.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sysco by 84.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 150.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

