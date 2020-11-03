Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 350.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,019.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of PJP stock opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.37.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.