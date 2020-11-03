Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 64.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.85.

Shares of SYK opened at $202.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $227.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.