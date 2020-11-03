Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 70 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 277.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,874,000 after acquiring an additional 621,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Caterpillar by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 440,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,664,000 after purchasing an additional 310,095 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,760 shares of company stock worth $3,663,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $163.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.