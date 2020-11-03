Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 233 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,018 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 241,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Target by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 78,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,084,422. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $154.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $167.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.31 and a 200-day moving average of $132.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

