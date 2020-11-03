Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 125 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $162.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.09. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

