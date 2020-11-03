Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 828 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 85.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.