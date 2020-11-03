Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $170.40 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

